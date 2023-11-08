DROPPIN' LIKE A ROCK, DROPPIN' LIKE A ROCK. We Sure Hope That Buyer LEASED This Taycan 4S! Otherwise, See You In Bankruptcy Court!

Agent001 submitted on 8/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:56:04 PM
Views : 716 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
There are a LOT of negatives to EV ownership but this has to be the WORST part.They are F'N WORTHLESS used!Can you imagine spending all that money and then losing THAT MUCH in such a short time? We sure hope they leased it!Taycan 4S for under $60k ?? https://t.co/RcTPcKL8Qy pic.twitter.com/RLC40lTsf7— Branden Flasch (@brandenflasch) August 10, 2023
