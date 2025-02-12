DUMB AND DUMBER. REMEMBER Biden's Solution to Crippling Gas Prices While Insisting Presidents Are Powerless Over Pump Prices? We Have The RECEIPTS.

Oh, let's rewind to the Biden era, folks—the golden age of "Dumbass ideas and policies".



Remember when gas prices skyrocketed to over $5 a gallon in 2022, crippling wallets from coast to coast? The Biden administration's brain trust, led by the ever-clueless Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, had the audacity to suggest the fix for average Americans was to just... buy a $50,000+ electric vehicle. Yeah, because nothing screams "relief for the working class" like dropping five figures on a battery-powered status symbol while you're scraping pennies for groceries. Buttigieg quipped that families switching to EVs would "never have to worry about gas prices again," as if the rest of us weren't already worried about affording rent, let alone a charging station in our non-existent garages. It was peak elitism: out-of-touch Dems preaching green dreams from their ivory towers, ignoring that most folks drive beat-up pickups, not luxury Leafs.



And Biden himself? The guy who canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on day one, restricted drilling leases, and depleted our strategic petroleum reserve like it was his personal piggy bank? He had the gall to claim presidents can't really affect energy costs—blaming Putin, Big Oil, or the weather for the mess his anti-energy policies created. Meanwhile, prices soared, inflation raged, and families chose between filling the tank or feeding the kids. Unqualified? These clowns turned the Oval Office into a comedy club, with policies dumber than a screen door on a submarine. They virtue-signaled about climate change while real people suffered, pushing EV mandates that jacked up costs and ignored rural America, where charging spots are rarer than honest politicians.



Fast forward to today, December 2025, under pro-energy Republican policies that unleashed drilling, boosted production, and said "drill, baby, drill" without the apologies. The national average gas price hovers around $3, but in 18 states—like Texas at $2.55, Oklahoma at $2.40, and Mississippi at $2.58—it's dipped under $2.75.



That's right, affordable fuel flowing like freedom, thanks to leaders who actually understand supply and demand, not fairy-tale transitions. Biden's crew? They were the Keystone Cops of energy policy—bad, bungling, and hilariously dumb. If only we could plug their ideas into an EV and drive them straight to the junkyard.











Remember the Biden administration’s “solution” to record high gas prices?



Buy a $50,000+ electric vehicle.



Today, the average gas price is under $2.75 in 20 U.S. states. Thanks to pro-energy Republican policies! pic.twitter.com/pR9iJoJhGe — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) December 1, 2025



