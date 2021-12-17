DUMBEST EV Adoption Prediction Chart EVER? OH YES!

Agent001 submitted on 12/17/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:34:43 PM
We don't know what planet dudes on but this chart is mental. NO WAY it happens anywhere CLOSE to this speed.So many of these people are living in fastasy worlds.Prof Ray Wills' predictions for global annual vehicle sales 2019 to 2030 #CES2022 #auto #automotive #EV #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/ONyKibwkOW— Jim Harris #CES2022 (@JimHarris) December 17, 2021
— Agent001 (View Profile)
