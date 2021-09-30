DUMBEST Spend EVER On A Car? 1,200-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Sells For $215,000. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, WHY?

This 1987 Buick GNX is #255 of 547 produced for a single model year and was purchased new by the seller on October 21, 1987 at Faulkner Pontiac Buick in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The car is finished in black over black and gray cloth, and power is from a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Additional equipment includes a limited-slip differential, 16″ basketweave wheels, a rear spoiler, air conditioning, a cassette stereo, power windows, and cruise control. This GNX shows 1,200 miles and is offered with purchase paperwork, a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, GNX memorabilia, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.







