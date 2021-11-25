DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON Plays SANTA Early And Makes This Navy Vet's Thanksgiving.

Johnson surprised Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez while he was in a cinema about to watch the actor's latest film Red Notice.



The Hollywood star came out in front of the screen and asked Oscar to walk down to the front. He explained how moved he was after hearing about the veteran's service to his country in the Navy, his work that he does at his local church, the optimism he brings to his personal training business and his work feeding women who are victims of domestic abuse. And, on top of all that, he also looks after his 75-year-old mum.



Take a look at the moment @therock surprised him





View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)



