Dacia Makes a Pickup Without the Pickup

Pickups have long been the go-to choice for people who need space for cargo but aren’t ready to give up a proper back seat. In most cases, that means a load bed big enough to actually carry things. The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up, though, seems to have missed that memo.

This latest creation comes from a partnership with Romturingia, a Romanian company known for building pickup conversions of previous Duster generations. Earlier efforts used a single-cab layout with a proper load bed, but this time the formula changes. The new Duster Pick-Up keeps a dual-cab configuration, which leaves the cargo area on the smaller side.