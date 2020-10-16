Daimler Posts $3.6 Billion In Profits In Q3 - Profit Exceed Last Year In SPITE Of Covid-19

Daimler's earnings snapped back in the third quarter, with recovering car sales and cost cuts giving the Mercedes-Benz maker the confidence to predict its momentum will last through the end of the year.

Earnings before interest and taxes surged to 3.07 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the three months ended in September, Daimler said late Thursday. The preliminary operating profit exceeds the company’s result a year ago and far surpasses the 1.61 billion-euro average estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.