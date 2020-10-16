Daimler Posts $3.6 Billion In Profits In Q3 - Profit Exceed Last Year In SPITE Of Covid-19

Daimler's earnings snapped back in the third quarter, with recovering car sales and cost cuts giving the Mercedes-Benz maker the confidence to predict its momentum will last through the end of the year.

Earnings before interest and taxes surged to 3.07 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the three months ended in September, Daimler said late Thursday. The preliminary operating profit exceeds the company’s result a year ago and far surpasses the 1.61 billion-euro average estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Gotta make new CEO look good coming out of the gate or you are out the door. Usually this is done by creative accounting at the expense of future returns down the road.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 1:47:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

