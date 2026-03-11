Dakar Rally Moves Back To Africa After Middle East Becomes Unsafe

The 2027 Dakar Rally will race from Portugal to Morocco, somewhat recalling the race’s original route from Paris, Europe, to Dakar, Africa. Not quite the same in most ways, but at least the right geographic locations are there. However, the new route isn’t happening because of the race’s roots or for nostalgia, but because the Middle East is too unsafe right now to welcome the traveling circus and everything that comes with it. Racers will set off from Algarve Stadium in the coastal city of Faro, Portugal, on January 9 and will land on African soil two days later, on Jan. 11. It will then continue through the continent until it finishes in the ancient city of Marrakech, Morocco, on Jan. 23.



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