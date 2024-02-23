Dallas Area Lexus Dealer Puts 2024 GX On Craigs List For $105,000 - Won't Arrive For 2 Months

Markups are like an infestation of the car market that no one wants to get rid of. Or an STD. Either way they’re bad. You know it and I know it. But like the “Fast and Furious” movies, they keep happening. We’ve now reached a point where dealers are marking up cars they don’t even have yet. Take a Dallas area Lexus dealer who’s planning to markup the all-new GX when it hits their lot. Now remember, Lexus dealers don’t even have the 2024 GX yet. If you do a search on any car-buying site, you’ll find plenty of stock of the outgoing generation of the GX; there’s even some brand-new 2022 models sitting around. But there are no ’24s yet.



