Dallas Area Lexus Dealer Puts 2024 GX On Craigs List For $105,000 - Won't Arrive For 2 Months

Agent009 submitted on 2/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:16 AM

Views : 164 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Markups are like an infestation of the car market that no one wants to get rid of. Or an STD. Either way they’re bad. You know it and I know it. But like the “Fast and Furious” movies, they keep happening. We’ve now reached a point where dealers are marking up cars they don’t even have yet. Take a Dallas area Lexus dealer who’s planning to markup the all-new GX when it hits their lot.
 
Now remember, Lexus dealers don’t even have the 2024 GX yet. If you do a search on any car-buying site, you’ll find plenty of stock of the outgoing generation of the GX; there’s even some brand-new 2022 models sitting around. But there are no ’24s yet.
 
 


Read Article


Dallas Area Lexus Dealer Puts 2024 GX On Craigs List For $105,000 - Won't Arrive For 2 Months

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)