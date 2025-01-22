Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Gives Entire Team Electric Motorcycles

There’s riding in style, and then there’s over 80 Dallas Cowboys all cruising around on the same electric motorcycles. Thanks to a generous gift from team quarterback Dak Prescott, that’s exactly what the football team will be doing on over 80 new CAKE Makka electric mopeds.

The CAKE Makka, first released back in 2021, combines Swedish styling with modern electric motorbike tech. In an event that is certainly a first of its kind, a fleet of 80 new Makkas was just seen lined up in the Cowboys’ end zone awaiting their new riders. Once the gifts were revealed, the excited players could be seen on video crisscrossing around the field on the lightweight e-mopeds.



Read Article