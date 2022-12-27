Dallas Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Totals His C8 Corvette In Front Of Auto Spies HQ

Sam Williams, a Dallas Cowboys rookie who plays defensive end (DE), was involved in a car accident a few days ago, totaling his Corvette C8 Stingray. Williams struck a black Infiniti QX60 that was being driven by a 71-year-old at an intersection around 2:15 pm in Plano, Texas. The collision ripped the driver’s-side front wheel from the C8, along with its front and rear fenders. A video (embedded below) captures the Corvette being taken away on a flatbed truck, with the less-damaged Infiniti in tow.



