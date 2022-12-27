Dallas Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Totals His C8 Corvette In Front Of Auto Spies HQ

Agent009 submitted on 12/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:28 PM

Views : 510 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: gmauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sam Williams, a Dallas Cowboys rookie who plays defensive end (DE), was involved in a car accident a few days ago, totaling his Corvette C8 Stingray.

Williams struck a black Infiniti QX60 that was being driven by a 71-year-old at an intersection around 2:15 pm in Plano, Texas. The collision ripped the driver’s-side front wheel from the C8, along with its front and rear fenders. A video (embedded below) captures the Corvette being taken away on a flatbed truck, with the less-damaged Infiniti in tow.



Read Article


Dallas Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Totals His C8 Corvette In Front Of Auto Spies HQ

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)