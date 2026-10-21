Dallas Tote the Note Lot Accused Of Repossessing The Same Tesla Six Times In One Year

Dallas police say a car dealer who finances his own sales has a pattern of illegally repossessing cars from buyers, including one Tesla that was “called in as repossessed six different times” in a single year.

The dealership is 101 Financial, LLC, off Joe Field Road and Harry Hines Boulevard, and its owner, Rafat Abu Alfilat, disputes the allegations, according to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

The lot offers in-house financing, so the dealer holds the title until a car is paid off. That also means the dealer decides when a car gets taken back.