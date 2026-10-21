Dallas Tote the Note Lot Accused Of Repossessing The Same Tesla Six Times In One Year

Agent009 submitted on 10/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:46 AM

Views : 204 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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Dallas police say a car dealer who finances his own sales has a pattern of illegally repossessing cars from buyers, including one Tesla that was “called in as repossessed six different times” in a single year.
 
The dealership is 101 Financial, LLC, off Joe Field Road and Harry Hines Boulevard, and its owner, Rafat Abu Alfilat, disputes the allegations, according to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.
 
The lot offers in-house financing, so the dealer holds the title until a car is paid off. That also means the dealer decides when a car gets taken back.


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Dallas Tote the Note Lot Accused Of Repossessing The Same Tesla Six Times In One Year

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