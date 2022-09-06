Damaged F-150 Lightning Sells For $110,000 At Auction

Screenshots (or rather photos of a screen) from an online auction show a damaged 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat selling for $110,400, which is much more than its MSRP. Mind you, to say that it’s damaged may be a little harsh.

The picture allegedly came from the ACV Auction site, which is a private auction platform for dealers, and was posted to f150lighningforums. The vehicle looks nearly perfect and the only damage visibly listed on the auction page relates to loose trim on the front left of the truck and in the center of the running boards.