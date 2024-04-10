Damages From Hurricane Helene May Spur Semiconductor Shortage

Hurricane Helene has devastated North Carolina, leaving more than 200 people dead and a tragic trail of destruction in its wake. The natural disaster may have long-reaching implications for an important automotive sector, namely semiconductor chip production, reports CNN. North Carolina is home to a small town near Spruce Pine, where you'll find mines that boast the world's purest quartz. This is an important element that is used in the production of semiconductor chips, a small but very significant component that powers modern, electronic-heavy cars - and just about every gadget you can think of. And it's not only tech-laden vehicles like the BMW i7 that rely on these chips; even mainstream cars like the Toyota Corolla can't function without these components.



