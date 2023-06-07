Damning UK Report Fails To Curb Fuel Price Gouging Across The Country

UK supermarkets may like to present themselves as the savvy shopper’s best friend, but latest RAC Fuel Watch data suggests they’re continuing to fleece drivers at the fuel pumps.

Last month, for example, Asda promoted its ‘price lock for summer’, which promised to freeze prices of over 500 products, to “give customers more control over what they spend each week".

Unfortunately, two products where Asda customer’s can’t ‘take control of spending’ are petrol and diesel, and earlier this week the Competitions and Markets Authority watchdog called out the supermarket for seeking to more than triple its profit margins on the sale of fuel.