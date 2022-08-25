Daniel Ricardo Leaving McLaren F1 At The End Of The Season

The Piasco (Piastri Fiasco) ramped up yesterday after Daniel Ricciardo officially announced that he will part ways with the McLaren F1 team at the end of 2022. According to Ricciardo, the agreement was mutual.

That term, also known as Oscargate, is in reference to the current situation surrounding the McLarenand Alpine F1 teams, Daniel Ricciardo, and maybe-probably-alleged future McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri.

For now, we know that everyone's favorite Aussie is currently without a drive for the 2023 season, and only a limited number of seats remain unoccupied.