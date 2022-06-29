Daniel Ricardo Teams Up With Hulu For New F1 Show

Hulu is teaming up with Daniel Ricciardo, the driver with the best smile on the Formula 1 grid, with the aim to bring F1 action to the small screen, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Ricciardo has been tapped by Hulu to develop a scripted TV show based around the Formula 1 World Championship. The half-hour show's logline is being closely guarded, with little to no details on the basic plot or idea available at this stage. Writers are currently being sought to flesh out the show. Several big production companies are attached to the project, with ABC Signature and Lionsgate Television both involved. While the show is still in the early development stage, it's also attracted Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer, and Sydney Title.



