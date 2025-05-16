Danish Company Returns Entire Fleet Of Teslas In Political Stunt

Tscherning, a large Danish construction company, announced that it returned its entire corporate fleet of Tesla vehicles because of Elon Musk.

In Europe, Tesla is suffering from major brand damage due to its CEO’s involvement in politics.

Sales had already been declining in 2024, but the decline dramatically accelerated in 2025 after many people started to become increasingly concerned about Musk’s backing of Trump and far-right political parties in Europe.



The problem is that not only is Tesla missing out on new sales, but current Tesla owners are also rushing to sell their vehicles because they don’t want to be associated with the brand at all.