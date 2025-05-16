Danish Company Returns Entire Fleet Of Teslas In Political Stunt

Agent009 submitted on 5/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:47 AM

Views : 4,924 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tscherning, a large Danish construction company, announced that it returned its entire corporate fleet of Tesla vehicles because of Elon Musk.
 
In Europe, Tesla is suffering from major brand damage due to its CEO’s involvement in politics.
Sales had already been declining in 2024, but the decline dramatically accelerated in 2025 after many people started to become increasingly concerned about Musk’s backing of Trump and far-right political parties in Europe.

The problem is that not only is Tesla missing out on new sales, but current Tesla owners are also rushing to sell their vehicles because they don’t want to be associated with the brand at all.


Read Article


Danish Company Returns Entire Fleet Of Teslas In Political Stunt

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)