Danish Pension Fund To Sell All Tesla Stock Over Union Dispute

PensionDanmark, one of Denmark's largest pension funds, said on Wednesday it had decided to sell its holdings in Tesla (TSLA.O) over the U.S. auto company's refusal to enter into agreements with labour unions.



The decision is part of a growing Nordic movement to force Tesla to sign collective bargaining agreements with Swedish mechanics, who have been on strike since October.



Labour unions in Norway and Denmark this week said they would start blocking transit shipments of Tesla cars meant for the Swedish market.





