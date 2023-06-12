Danish Union Join Swedes In Strike Against Tesla Blocking Deliveries

Denmark’s 3F union for harbor workers says that, in two weeks, it will stop unloading Tesla vehicles bound for Sweden. The action is being taken out of solidarity with a coalition of unions there that are striking against the company, in an effort to get it to sign a collective with its mechanics.



Tesla has started sending its Sweden-bound vehicles to ports in neighboring countries, after dockworkers there joined mechanics in protesting the American automaker. Now, Danish stevedores will support their action by refusing to participate in Tesla’s efforts to get around the embargo. However, Tesla vehicles bound for Denmark will continue to be unloaded.





