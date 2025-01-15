Dartz To Build Military Grade Vehicles In The US

Dartz is officially launching in the United States and is preparing for local production. The Dartz-branded first vehicle to officially arrive on the US market is the Prombron Black Stallion Type C. Others will follow suit and will be based on Mercedes, Lamborghini, or Hummer chassis.

Huge, intimidating, and weird. These are two epithets that can describe what comes out of the Dartz laboratory, currently located in Riga, Latvia. The firm has exported vehicles to the US before. They were ordered and customized mostly by celebrities and individually homologated for the US roads.

It's not just looks that Dartz is about. They offer military-grade armor protection on the vehicles they roll out, together with over-the-top trims such as diamonds, animal skin, even glasses and ultra-expensive Latvian vodka, with six- or even seven-figure pricing for a single bottle.