Dash Cam Footage Shows Dealership Employees Took Corvette Z06 On Rabid Joyride

Imagine the shock of discovering that your prized sports car had been taken on a high-speed joyride by dealership employees while it was in for repairs. This nightmarish scenario became a reality for John Parrish of Burlington, who recently watched dashcam footage of his 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 tearing through the streets. While no laws were technically broken, the incident has once again raised concerns about trust, accountability, and customer satisfaction in the automotive service industry. Parrish was initially left stunned when he reviewed the dashcam video of his ‘Vette racing through the streets. The vehicle had been in the shop at Modern Chevrolet of Burlington, undergoing necessary repairs. However, what happened next was anything but routine.



