Dashcam Footage Shows Tesla Cybertruck Seemingly Falling Apart On The Highway

When the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019, it featured angular black wheel covers that complemented the edgy look of the all-electric pickup. Fast forward to 2023 and more and more Cybertruck prototypes and so-called release candidate (RC) units are roaming the streets of the United States as the Texas Gigafactory is getting ready to start production of delivery-intent vehicles. In the last few months, development mules were spotted with shiny steel wheels, black aero wheels, and spoked wheels, and some were even seen sporting the now-patented wheel covers that were first seen back in 2019 when Tesla’s first-ever pickup became world famous for having so-called “Armor Glass” that was shattered by Franz von Holzhausen with a steel ball.







