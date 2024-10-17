Data Shows 80% EV Owners Are Leasing Vehicles - Not Interested In Long Term Ownership

Leasing has swiftly taken over the electric-vehicle market. Nearly 80% of new EVs bought at dealerships are now leased, according to Edmunds data cited by The Wall Street Journal. 
 
That’s up from 16% at the beginning of last year, per Edmunds. And it’s at least triple the industry average, which sits around 20%. One caveat: since we’re talking about EVs bought at dealerships, these figures exclude direct-to-consumer EV makers like Rivian, Lucid and (most importantly) Tesla. Tesla tends to push leases less than many conventional brands, too. Since it makes the three best-selling EVs on sale, the full-market figure is likely considerably less than 80%. 
 
Still, the rise of leasing is among the strangest dynamics in today’s EV market, and the long-term impacts could be immense. 


