Data Shows Customers Could Care Less About Kia Boys Attacks And Leave Vehicles Unpatched

The Kia Challenge trend that originated from social media and made almost every Kia and Hyundai model a potential target for thieves is not over. Cars continue to be stolen across the United States, despite a joint effort from the carmakers and authorities in every state to patch the vulnerable vehicles.



Data shared by Hyundai shows exactly why. Too many customers ignore the requests for patching, so many vehicles on the road are still sitting ducks in front of the Kia Boys.

The Kia Challenge started three years ago when a video posted on TikTok told Internet users that certain Kia and Hyundai models shipped without engine immobilizers. The method described in the videos showed everybody that these cars could be started with a simple USB cable, so all a potential thief had to do was break into these vehicles and rip off the steering wheel column cover.