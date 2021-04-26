Data Shows EV Cars Are Safer Than Traditional Vehicles - Why Is That So?

An analysis of insurance data in the United States has shown that injury claims are notably less common among all-electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and its peers. The findings were shared by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in a recent report, which followed the release of its safety ratings for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The XC40 Recharge and the Mustang Mach-E were able to secure high rankings in the IIHS’ stringent safety tests, with the former receiving a Top Safety Pick+ award and the latter receiving a lower but still impressive Top Safety Pick rating. Other all-electric vehicles, most notably the Tesla Model 3, the Audi e-tron, and the Audi e-tron Sportback, have qualified for the 2021 Top Safety Pick+ award.





Read Article