Datsun Nameplate Dies For The Second Time

Nissan announced the end of Datsun production in India, marking the death of the troubling brand for the second time in its history. The Chennai plant in India was the last remaining production facility of Datsun after plants in Russia and Indonesia were closed down back in 2020.

The demise of Datsun was somehow predetermined due to slow sales. The first reports were published in 2019 as part of Nissan’s restructuring plan following the Carlos Ghosn scandal. Datsun has been slowly dying since, with the final hit coming this year.