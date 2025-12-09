Days Later Mercedes Now Denies It Will Use BMW Engines

Seemingly out of nowhere, rumors surfaced last month about a potential tie-up between BMW and Mercedes. Reports from Germany’s Manager Magazin and the UK’s Autocar suggested the two luxury giants were exploring an unlikely partnership, with Stuttgart allegedly set to source four-cylinder gasoline engines from Munich.
 
However, Mercedes is now flat-out denying the story. Speaking at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer dismissed the reports, telling Motor1 Italy the three-pointed star will not use BMW’s B48 engine:


