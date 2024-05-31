DeLorean Creates A Platform For Customers To Buy And Sell Build Spots

The one-model automaker DeLorean has been trying to make a comeback for years. But its long-promised Alpha5 has yet to enter production. However, DeLorean has just developed a platform where customers can buy, sell, and trade their vehicle reservation build slots in case they change their minds. The DeLorean glory was very short-lived. It rolled out the DMC-12 in 1981. Little did DeLorean know back then that the car would become famous for playing the part of the time machine in the Back to the Future trilogy, hitting movie theaters in 1985, 1989, and 1990. But the brand was long gone by the time the gullwinged coupe made it in Hollywood. It had ended up in bankruptcy in 1982. The company claimed the carmaker had rolled out between 10,000 and 12,000 units. But sales figures were only about 6,000. As it went bankrupt, DeLorean left thousands of owners without parts or service.



