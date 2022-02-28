DeLorean EVolved To Debut At Pebble Concours d’Elegance

Following the release of the first teasers earlier in February, Italdesign and DeLorean have announced that the new DeLorean EVolved will be revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, on August 21, 2022.

“We are very excited that the next evolution of the DeLorean brand will be represented by our storied partnership with Italdesign – and a vehicle that will showcase our vision for the future,” said Troy Beetz CMO of DeLorean. (Updated 2/28/2022).

The new model, referred to as the DeLorean EVolved, features gullwing doors and looks like a modern version of the iconic DMC-12 from the early ‘80s.