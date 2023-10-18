DeLorean To Build New Corvette Based Sports Car

DeLorean Next Generation Motors (DNG) has revealed that in addition to building a special car to pay homage to John Z. DeLorean, it will also build a more accessible supercar based on the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette.

DNG Motors first burst onto the radar 12 months ago when it announced plans for its first model, dubbed the Model JZD. DNG is not to be confused with the DeLorean building an all-electric performance car dubbed the Alpha5 as DNG has been started by Kathryn DeLorean, the daughter of John Z. DeLorean. It is also taking a dramatically different approach to honoring his legacy.