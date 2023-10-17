Dealer Discounting Returns In The EU With Audi Leading The Way with SAVAGE Incentives

Huge discounts on new cars are definitely back - especially when that car is Audi’s range-topping SUV, the Q8.

The Q8 SUV in V8-powered SQ8 form is available through car broker DriveTheDeal with a whopping £20,306 discount, taking the list price down to £114,945.

The SQ8 sits beneath the RS Q8 in the sporting Audi SUV line-up, but in our review of the SQ8 we said it risks making the RS Q8 look redundant with similar pace, more comfort and a lower price - especially with this discount.