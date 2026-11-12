Dealer Faces Prison For Selling Cars With Fake Plates

Buying a car is one of the most financially important choices a person in America can make. That makes the entire situation hit a little harder when you hear that 47 people bought used cars in Massachusetts, only to find out that they couldn't legally register them. That's all because the person who sold those cars did so, in part, by grifting the buyers and the original seller. Now, that person is facing several years in prison and over $340,000 worth of restitution. That man is Edward Cicciu, former owner of Bristol County Auto Exchange in Swansea, Massachusetts. He entered a plea of guilty in court on November 6. He's awaiting sentencing but will face at least four years in prison, and that number could jump to six. Either way, he'll deal with five years of probation and a restitution bill of $340,380.76 that will go to his 47 victims.



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