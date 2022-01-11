Dealer Markups Go INSANE On Nissan Z And Honda Civic Type R Models

Dealer markups aren't exactly uncommon. Nobody likes to pay more for something, especially a car, yet many still do. The sour taste of seeing "ADM," "Market Adjustment," "Limited Edition," or whatever term a dealer wants to use in order to mark up a car can easily put a sour taste in a buyer's mouth, and some brands are even looking to put a stop to unreasonable markups completely. Though the most recent stories of dealership markups making the rounds concern the new 2023 Nissan Z and 2023 Honda Civic Type R, it's still an industry-wide occurrence, and now some of the most popular enthusiast-focused cars are seeing insane, five-figure markups that put them out of reach for many new car buyers.

