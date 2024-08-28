Dealer Offer Toyota GR Corolla Below MSRP - Is The Market Finally Returning To Normal?

The Toyota GR Corolla is a hot hatch that for the last couple of years sold like a hot commodity. Dealers routinely stacked fat markups on it as though they had the last example on the planet. Now, prices are starting to drop and at least one dealer is advertising a GR Corolla Premium beneath MSRP. The car in question rests at Hatch Toyota in Show Low, Arizona. Being a Premium trim it comes with limited-slip differentials, fog lights, an eight-speaker sound system, heated front seats, faux-leather upholstery, and a heated steering wheel. MSRP for the base version of this car is just over $41,000. This particular example has an MSRP of $42,016.



