Dealer Offers Great Deal On 2016 Golf GTI But You Will Never Guess The Final Price

Right now, dealers can get away with even more nonsense than ever before. If you don’t like their antics, chances are there is another sucker desperate enough to pay the outrageous price. A recent shopping experience with a Florida dealer illustrates just how bonkers the market has become. I’ve discussed before that buyers should focus on the best overall value they can find, rather than a discount, since used cars don’t have the profit margins that new cars do. Even with competition among listings on third-party websites like Autotrader, Cars.com, CarGurus, etc…an alarming trend is dealers that will try to “game” that online pricing system and list a competitive number only to make up for it later with some additional charges.



