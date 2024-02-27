Dealer Puts A 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra With 34 Miles Up For Sale For Only $145,000

They say that two things in life are certain, death and taxes. But I’d like to add a third: Mustangs will always be popular in America. As the third-gen model, commonly referred to as the Fox body Mustang, continues its transition from old to classic, exciting low-mile examples are coming out of the woodwork, like this 1993 model. You could hardly imagine a more perfectly preserved example of the Mustang SVT Cobra, as this particular model has just 34 original miles (55 km) on the odometer. Not only hasn’t it been driven, but the selling dealer, Cleveland’s Marshall Goldman, says it has been very well taken care of.



