Dealer Sells 2025 RS6 Avant Performance GT For $37,500 Over MSRP

This stunning 2025 Audi RS6 Avant Performance GT is #367 of 660 units ever made and one of just 85 examples allocated for the United States. It was up for grabs through Audi Calabasas up until recently, when it sold at auction for $239,000, plus a buyer’s fee. It's original MSRP? A sweet $201,495. It’s too bad that station wagons have lost so much of their appeal in the United States, because high-performance traditional family cars rarely get much better than likes of the Audi RS6 Avant. Of course, nowadays, should you want a high-performance Audi that can fit the entire family, most people will just opt for one of their SUVs, from the SQ7 and SQ8 all the way to the RS Q8 Performance – that is, unless you’d like something battery-electric.



