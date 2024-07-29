Dealer Sells CPO Pathfinder For $18,000 - Just Months Later A $31,000 Repair Bill Comes Due

Certified pre-owned programs can offer buyers a solid deal and warranty coverage they wouldn’t otherwise get in the used-car market. That’s one reason that the customer in this story picked out their 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.

After slapping down $18,000 upfront, they were confident it would be a solid investment. Now, less than a year later, they’re facing a $31,000 repair bill, a combative dealer, and doing so reportedly with no help from Nissan corporate.

That customer, who we’ll refer to as BK for purposes of anonymity, says they had put about 10,000 miles on the car since buying it. On May 15th, things took a serious turn for the worse. They heard loud sounds from the engine bay and it sputtered to a stop. A day later, the dealer quoted them $30,952 to repair the damage.