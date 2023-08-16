Dealers Already Spoiling EV6 Limited Edition August 18th Launch

Kia is gearing up to introduce a special edition EV6 on August 18, but multiple dealers have beaten them to the punch by listing the model online and even throwing in discounts of $6,000 or more.

While full details will be announced later this week, the special edition celebrates the EV6 being named 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Dealers aren’t leaving much up to the imagination as they’ve posted pictures showing an exclusive Deep Forest Green paint job that contrasts with gloss black accents.