Dealers Are Discounting New Cars Again

Times have been tough for car buyers since prices skyrocketed during the pandemic, but not all is lost for shoppers looking for a discount.

As inventory improves, some automakers are bringing back incentives – such as rebates and lease deals – to entice shoppers.

Incentives are still at historically low levels, but shoppers can still find deals. In January, incentives climbed slightly to 2.8% of a vehicle's average transaction – or sale – price, down from 8.6% two years prior but up from 2.7% in December, according to Kelley Blue Book.

And incentives on some vehicle categories are higher than the industry average.