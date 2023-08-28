Dealers Begin Refusing EV Deliveries As EV Market Cools

More electric vehicles are being pumped out of car factories than ever before — but some dealers don't want them.
 
Electric-car inventory has been piling up on dealership lots this year as companies up their EV production, leading some dealers to say enough is enough. Some are telling automakers they don't want any more until they can sell what's sitting, several dealers told Insider.
 
"We have turned away EV inventory," said Scott Kunes, the chief operating officer of Kunes Auto and RV Group, which sells Detroit brands as well as Nissan and Mitsubishi in the Midwest. "We need to ensure that we have a good turn on it."


