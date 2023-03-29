Dealers Getting $200,000 Over MSRP For Dodge Demon 170

A little over a week ago, Dodge unleashed the bonkers Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 on the world, and already shady dealers are selling them for well over sticker. Dodge knew this would be a problem, even though the American automaker will do its best to hit the predicted 3,000 units for the USA. It even went as far as stating that preference will be given to dealers willing to sell the car at its actual MSRP of $99,666. Fully loaded, these cars should ring in at around $130,000. Alas, it was not to be. CarBuzz jumped on the Dodge Horsepower Locator to find the remaining Demon allocations, of which many are left. Unfortunately, the cars aren't listed with an MSRP like other run-out Challenger and Charger models, which means you have to phone. We wonder why...



