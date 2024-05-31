Dealers Happy That Volkswagen Has Pumped The Brakes On $60,000 ID.7 EV Sedan

Agent009 submitted on 5/31/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:36 AM

Views : 992 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen of America has announced that it was delaying the launch of the ID.7 premium electric sedan in the United States. Initially, the ID.7 was planned for a US launch in Q3. Volkswagen dealers in the country, however, do not seem to be in any hurry to sell the upcoming EV. 
 
As noted in a comment to Automotive News, John Luciano, a Volkswagen dealer in Texas and a member of the Volkswagen National Dealer Advisory Council, noted that most VW dealerships actually welcomed the ID.7’s delay. Luciano stated that during a meeting with Volkswagen, dealers expressed their concerns about consumer demand for the ID.7. 
 
“We brought up a little bit of caution behind it. Are we sure this is a good idea? We didn’t know an exact pricing, but it’s definitely a $50,000 to $60,000 car without incentives. Is there any chance of it being competitive? And we felt like it’s not,” the Volkswagen dealer noted. 


Read Article


Dealers Happy That Volkswagen Has Pumped The Brakes On $60,000 ID.7 EV Sedan

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)