Dealers Take Volkswagen To Court Over Scout Direct Sales Model

Scout is still at least a year away from delivering a single vehicle in the United States, but the revived American truck brand is already facing an uphill battle for the right to sell those cars direct-to-consumer. According to Automotive News, a new class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Volkswagen Group of America, which owns Scout Motors Incorporated.

Two East Coast VW dealerships are being represented by litigation law firm Hagens Berman, which successfully litigated a $1.2 billion settlement following the Dieselgate emissions scandal. The lawsuit was filed on March 3, 2026, in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.