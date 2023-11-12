Dealers Told The Volkswagen Arteon Is Dead After This Year

The Volkswagen Arteon has been hovering on the edge of mortality for a while now, but a dealer notification suggests that the sedan is officially dead, at least for American consumers.



“Please note that the Model Year 2023 marks the end of the Arteon production for the US market,” the letter, which was shared on social media platforms, reads. “Volkswagen will continue to feature the ever-popular Jetta and GLI in our sedan lineup, our core models that offer exceptional performance and style.”









