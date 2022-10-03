Dealership Adds Almost $200,000 Markup To 2022 Hummer EV Making It $310,000

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup is a fully loaded electric truck that carries a starting price around $110,000. For the money, you get up to 1,000-horsepower from a three-motor electric powertrain, 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, 329 miles of range from a massive 212.7 kWh Ultium battery, and all the bells and whistles you can have on a Hummer EV. The problem with the Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup is that it's sold out, so your only chance to get one is if an owner decides to flip it for profit. That's a slim possibility, however, since deliveries only started in December 2021—mind you, we're talking a single vehicle for that particular month—and owners likely want to enjoy it for a while first.



