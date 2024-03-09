Dealership Begins Offering 15 Year Loans On Lamborghini Models

Ever thought to yourself, “Today is the day I’m going to pay twice as much for a used supercar while taking 15 years to pay it off?” Because a Southern California dealership has an offer for you, but you have to act fast because the “deal” ends, well, today. Newport Beach Automotive Group is a supercar superstore that can handle all of your new and pre-owned Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, and even Pininfarina needs. On the used car side, the auto group is advertising an August sales special on a 2023 Lamborghini Urus S. The low-mileage Lambo is priced at $283,353. But with $57,000 down on a 180-month lease, you’ll get a monthly payment of just $2,698! Plus tax.



