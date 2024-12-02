Dealership Continues To Screw Over Consumers With $10,000 Markups On The New Tacoma

Buyers looking to get the 2024 Toyota Tacoma can expect a dealership markup of up to $9,995 on top of the bumped MSRP for the all-new fourth-generation iteration. CarsDirect discovered the hefty dealer markup at Roseville Toyota in Northern California.



The dealership has 63 trucks listed on its website, yet none have arrived yet. The cheapest is the Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 Double Cab, priced at $52,730 based on a $42,735 MSRP plus the markup. There will be more affordable trims, like the SR 4x2 XtraCab, with a $31,500 MSRP, but that isn't offered by the dealer yet.





Read Article