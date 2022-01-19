Dealership Employee Fired After Pulling Over A Driver With A Camaro Cop Car That Was In For Service

A car dealership employee in Jacksonville, Florida, has been fired and arrested after impersonating a police officer in a Chevy Camaro. The muscle car was reportedly getting a set of police lights installed at Duval Ford when it was taken for a spin by the worker who used the vehicle to pull somebody over. This is, of course, very illegal, and the driver is now in serious trouble.As explained by Action News Jax, the yellow Chevy Camaro was being upfitted for use by the nearby Green Cove Springs Police Department when the incident occurred. The driver of the vehicle, after pulling over a car, was spotted by Jacksonville police.



